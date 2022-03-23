BARBARA ASHLEY: Pollen’s a sure sign of spring

Spring is definitely in the air – you can tell that by all of the pollen we’ve been seeing. It seems like every year it comes earlier, stays longer and is so thick you can actually see it falling like snow.

Well, that may be a bit of an exaggeration but you get the gist of it. We are just weeks away from one of my favorite times of the year, Easter. I love all things Easter from Ash Wednesday to Good Friday to Easter Sunday. It feels like a time of renewal and regeneration but most of all a reflection of what life is truly about – that God gave His only begotten Son to redeem us back unto Him.

Daylight Saving Time is here and as we “spring forward” we now have more daylight to work with. No more leaving home in the dark to go to work and returning home from work in the dark. I don’t know about you but that in itself is motivational. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not about to start leaf blowing around the house or anything like that! I’m just saying it keeps you from lying around the house. Oops did I just say that out loud? I just crushed my reputation of being the “Lazy One.” Please don’t hold me to that. Just goes to show what a little extra daylight and sunshine can do to you.

Let me just vent for a moment about some of my many pet peeves when I have to run a newspaper route:

Drivers who do not know what the meaning of a signal light is.

Drivers who seem to think a four-lane highway means I ride your bumper in the lane you’re in as if I don’t see the other one that I can drive freely.

Drivers who want to prove a point that it’s their side of the road when they see you delivering newspapers and won’t pull around you even though there’s no oncoming traffic. This is bad enough at night while doing a paper route – so mail carriers you definitely have my sympathy doing your job in the daytime with much more traffic than we have at night.

Drivers who insist on riding with bright lights on either behind you or meeting you.

Drivers who literally turn around to see what you’re doing and in some cases calling the police because they think you’re behaving suspiciously. Not too long ago the police in Hartsville pulled us over (it was about six sheriff’s deputies), lights blaring because they had received a call about someone fitting the description of my car riding through the neighborhood and stopping at the mailboxes. When the deputy walked up to the car and looked in he turned to the others and said “They’re delivering newspapers” the look on his face was priceless. It was as if to say “DUH.” He looked to be under the age of the newspaper era so he probably didn’t think about what the caller had said until they were already dispatched.

With great sorrow I announce the passing of my beloved first cousin Retired Sgt. Major Johnny McCall. He was truly one of a kind and I don’t think there’s any family member that didn’t know him. He joined the military in the early ‘60s shortly after I was born and he never moved back home but he knew more family history and current events than any of us that never left home. He always had some little anecdotes that would make you smile and reminisce. I miss him already.

I would also like to mention the passing of Mr. P.L. McCall of Society Hill who was a great benefactor to Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church. A true philanthropist over the years, Mr. McCall and his family donated land to our church along with countless monetary contributions. When we built our new sanctuary in 2009 he was instrumental in overseeing the project and even requested that he be allowed to speak at our grand opening. Our prayers go out to his family.

On a brighter note our Birthday Shout outs this month include (but not limited to):

A belated Happy Birthday to Minister Lossie Robinson-Smith on March 12; to my childhood friend Janet Lee Merriman and one of our revered church members, Mrs. Sarah Smith, both on March 19.

Happy Birthday to my nephew-in-law Charlie Lee Pullom, April 5; and rounding out the McPhails from last month my niece Kandice on April 7 and my sister Willie Marie on April 8; My sister-in-law Sammie Jean McCall on April 10, along with her great-granddaughter Kali McCall also on April 10; my granddaughter Callie Alexandria Brooks on April 19 and my great-nephew Miles Cameron Pierce on April 21. Last, but certainly not the least, my pastor. the Rev. Dr. Matthew Robinson, the pastor of the Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church, on April 30.

On April 2 I will be officiating my very first wedding ceremony. Please keep me in your prayers.

Till we meet again…

Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.