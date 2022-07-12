BARBARA ASHLEY: Summer is in full swing

Hello my dear friends and loyal supporters of this column – a happy belated Fourth of July. I do hope everyone had an enjoyable one. I sure did. Most of all I was grateful to be alive to see it. There is still a lot of tragedy in our world today so any day above ground is a blessing.

The summer seems to be in full swing and students better take advantage of it. School starts back in early August this year in our area so there’s not much summer left.

I remember being out for the summer back in my day and it seemed like it would never end. We were out from the end of May until after Labor Day and the time seemed to just drag by. I was so glad when school started back. There wasn’t much to do during the summer when I was growing up but now they have summer camps, the YMCA, the Boy’s Club, all kinds of places and things to do and see. Not to mention the video games and cell phones.

If we had all that back then it sure would have made the time go by much faster. I can’t believe kids these days have the nerve to say they are “bored”. What? If I had half the stuff then that they have now! We never got bored, we got creative. Cups with strings to talk through, (we had our own version of cell phones just couldn’t talk to anyone outside of the house), we played marbles, we watched “the stories,” we did hop scotch and jump rope. It didn’t seem to be as hot back then as it is now because I remember spending a LOT of time outside and we didn’t melt or have a heat stroke. Just goes to show you how much things have changed.

Speaking of changes, I remember the older women of the church with their solid white on for Communion Sundays. Deaconess or no they all had on white from the hats to the dresses to the stockings and the shoes. We seem to have migrated from that and I really don’t know why.

Communion was always a sacred part of the church service and everybody was quiet and attentive. There was no walking around if you wanted to leave you had to do so before communion started.

My cousin Mattie used to always call it “Holy Communion” and it was treated as such. The Bible tells us to let a man examine himself and to not eat or drink unworthily. I think we need to go back to the “old time way” in doing certain things. Even blessing the offering was sacred and still should be. It shouldn’t matter where the money comes from as long as it is blessed and used for the up building of the Kingdom.

Another thing that’s changed is we don’t have the big family gatherings for the holidays any more. I know a lot of it has to do with the pandemic but seems like even before that we weren’t doing too many big backyard barbecues.

The Fourth of July boasted and hosted many family reunions because it was down time for a lot of workers. Families would travel home and get to see and visit with people that they normally wouldn’t see any other time of the year. I know it was a special time for me because my Dad had two brothers that lived in Baltimore, Maryland, and that would be the time of year they would come home.

It was amazing to see them and they would be dressed in nice suits with big hats and my Uncle Walter always had a cigar. He was even buried with a cigar in his pocket. To this day I still love the aroma of a cigar and it always takes me back to those days.

My uncle Sanders thought I was the smartest child in the world because I asked him one time how old he was and instead of telling me he told me what year he was born (1900) well it was 1966 and I said 66 right away. I’ll never forget those special times of back in the day. It’s amazing what memories come to mind at any given time but when you try to remember something it takes a minute for it to come back to you. At least that’s been my experience as I’ve gotten older. I remember telling my mother-in-law that the older you get the more your mind has to sift through to get to certain things. I have nothing to base that on it’s just my opinion.

Summertime also reminds me of people fishing and going to the beach. I don’t know any one that still fishes but people are still going to the beach.

I like the beach in the winter time and my husband and I usually stay on the ocean front for a week in December to celebrate our birthdays. The cost is much cheaper then too. We stock up on groceries and watch the sunrise every morning. We cook and eat then watch television (separately of course, he’s a cartoon and sci-fi addict, I prefer old shows and my “stories”).

The only time we come out of the room is when it’s time to return home and that for me is relaxing and enjoyable. I can’t blame it on getting older I’ve always been pretty much a homebody so there’s not too much that I would rather do. There are occasions when we branch out but not too often.

My birthday shout outs this month include (but not limited to) Sharon McCall Moore, Qiana Cannon, Jerline Lowry, Cheryl Thomas, Verma Lee “Button” Tedder, Kemoni Cannon, Qierran Cannon, Ronia Adams, Skylar Adams and Jura Davis. A belated birthday shout out to Devin “King” Taylor on June 28.

A special shout out to my cousin Ernest McCall whose birthday is July 19. Ernest is the oldest living male on the McCall Side of our family and is the Father of our church as he is just 3 months older than our beloved Deacon Andrew Smith!

God bless you all.

‘til we meet again…