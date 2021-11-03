BARBARA ASHLEY: Thanks for bountiful blessings

An early Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! November jumpstarts the holidays and I always enjoy looking forward to Thanksgiving. It’s the time of year that everyone joins in on my favorite meal of turkey and dressing.
The excitement of it all and spending time with family and friends really make me thankful. COVID-19 put a screeching halt to our big family gathering last year and seems to be a damper for this year too, but nonetheless we will still be giving thanks for God’s bountiful blessings.
There is an old phrase that goes “charge it to the head and not to the heart.” It certainly applies here to a few people I neglected to say happy birthday to in last month’s column. They are all very special to me and I am extremely sorry that I missed the shout-outs.
First, my cousin Juanita (Mutt Sims) Clarkson on Oct. 10; my much loved cousin Johnny McCall on Oct. 11 – Johnny was career Army and no matter what part of the world he was in he never forgot me on my birthday and even though I called him twice (the day of and the day before) I still feel horrible that I missed him in print; my much loved Deacon Andrew Smith on Oct. 17; and my twin great-nephews Jaylen and Justin Pullom on Oct. 29.
These guys I should have remembered because I was their “church guardian” for many years while my niece (their mother) was in the pulpit and my sister (their grandmother) was either ushering or on the choir. They grew up so fast. Again my apologies to you all.
Speaking of memory lapses – I can’t say that it’s all age related. I believe it’s a combination of having so much to remember (PIN numbers and passwords, etc.) and side effects to medication.
A few years ago an acquaintance of mine found out one of the side effects to her mother’s cholesterol medicine was memory loss. When she mentioned it to her doctor he said the woman was 90 years old as if it was OK.
Needless to say, they changed doctors and her mom went on to live a few more years with her memory intact. No, it’s not OK to lose your memory if it can be avoided.
Just goes to show you that not all medication is good for you and it should be questioned anytime you feel different when going to the doctor. Find out what side effects to look for and be informed about what medications might not work well with something else you may be taking. And please, please, please be mindful of sharing medication with others. What might work for some may not work for others especially if you have other considerations. Well, that’s my soap box for this month.
November birthday shout-outs include (but not limited to) my great-nephew Jeron Davis, Nov. 6; our first lady of Mt Rona Missionary Baptist Church, Evangelist Dorothy Robinson, Nov. 21; and my niece Tamala Austin, Nov. 30. Posthumously my late father, Edward McCall Sr., Nov. 4, and my late brother Edward McCall Jr. on Nov. 5.
And in closing I would like to bid a fond farewell to Donald Kausler, editor of the Florence Morning News. Don’s last day here was Oct, 29 and he will be missed greatly. Thank you, Don, for taking a chance on me and making me a “celebrity” through these articles. My prayer is that God will continue to bless you as you move on to a new chapter in this book we call life.
And to all of my “fans” may God continue to bless you and keep reading. I look forward to any and all feedback. You are all a blessing to me and again I am so grateful.
Till we meet again…
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.