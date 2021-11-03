BARBARA ASHLEY: Thanks for bountiful blessings

An early Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! November jumpstarts the holidays and I always enjoy looking forward to Thanksgiving. It’s the time of year that everyone joins in on my favorite meal of turkey and dressing.

The excitement of it all and spending time with family and friends really make me thankful. COVID-19 put a screeching halt to our big family gathering last year and seems to be a damper for this year too, but nonetheless we will still be giving thanks for God’s bountiful blessings.

There is an old phrase that goes “charge it to the head and not to the heart.” It certainly applies here to a few people I neglected to say happy birthday to in last month’s column. They are all very special to me and I am extremely sorry that I missed the shout-outs.

First, my cousin Juanita (Mutt Sims) Clarkson on Oct. 10; my much loved cousin Johnny McCall on Oct. 11 – Johnny was career Army and no matter what part of the world he was in he never forgot me on my birthday and even though I called him twice (the day of and the day before) I still feel horrible that I missed him in print; my much loved Deacon Andrew Smith on Oct. 17; and my twin great-nephews Jaylen and Justin Pullom on Oct. 29.