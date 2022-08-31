BARBARA ASHLEY: This year is speeding by

Welcome to another column, my loyal and devoted readers. This year is really going by pretty fast. We are on the verge of September and the beginning of autumn and it seems like summer just got here. Kind of puts things in perspective when you think about how fleeting life can be.

My mom said the older you get the faster time seems to go by and I’m seeing that more and more every day. Yeah, it’s still 24 hours in a day but they seem to go by much faster. I don’t know if it’s because we have more to do or things just didn’t seem to be so rushed when I was growing up. I remember breakfast before school every morning but I don’t remember getting up hours earlier to eat and be on time for the school bus. Maybe it’s just me – thoughts?

We hosted the second annual Dovesville Community Fish Fry this past Saturday in memory of my son Mark “Big Mark” McCall. It feels good to give back to the community that he so loved and as we found out during the time of his passing the community loved him too. The “Dog Pound” will forever be in my heart with gratitude for how they stepped up and assisted us during a very difficult time. A special shoutout to A&T Convenience Store where the event has been held these past two years.

The month of August also brought about the reopening of schools and colleges. I would like to encourage all students to be all you can be and to soar to even greater heights than before. There is a great big world out there and you need all the preparation you can get to succeed. My hat’s off to all the teachers and professors for enlightening you while at the same time trying to protect you from any outside source that may try to endanger you. I pray that God will continue to keep all of our schools safe. The tragedies that we have heard nationwide about school shootings motivate us to keep praying. They may have taken prayer out of our schools but it cannot be taken out of our hearts.

On another note I would like to shout out Best Way Motors and our salesman Lee. Not only did he sell my daughter a car but he has stood by his word and made our car buying experience pleasant. If you are looking for a good deal check him out and tell him I sent you. We might all benefit from your purchase.

This month’s column makes two years since I’ve been doing this. So far it has been an amazing journey sharing my thoughts with you, but even more amazing has been the positive feedback and support I have been given and shown. So many people say they look forward to reading my column and the feeling is mutual – I look forward to doing it.

On yet another note I am getting ever closer to my retirement. I admit I’m a little nervous but mostly excited. I have been working since I was 15 years old and I say it’s time for a break. Feel free to share your retirement stories with me and any ideas you may have about adjusting my income to “fixed” status. My biggest concern is health insurance but I know God will make a way. Everything else will be a breeze. My husband has been retired for a year now and he’s counting down for me more so than I am. He wants us to get back on the road and travel some more. This time we won’t be on a time restraint. If the Lord is willing I would like to finally write that book I’ve put off for way too long. I would also like to get that elusive college degree that I kept putting off. No, I’m not planning to start a new career. I just want that degree for my own personal satisfaction. Forty-three years after high school I’d say it’s about time! Since I’ll probably be the oldest person in class I think I’ll do it online. Then again I’ve heard of some people much older than me that brought their dreams to fruition. Pray for me.

Our birthday and anniversary shoutouts for August include (but not limited to) the following:

Tommie Lee McCall, Lee Tonya Blue, Rev. Ann Gavin Singleton, Minister Ellen McKay, Patricia Thomas, Keshon McCall, Tracey White, Katherine Blackmon, Kim Ashley Cannon, Kenneth Thomas, Jonathan “JT” McPhail, Jr., Alliana “My lil Buddy” Johnson, Reginald Ashley, Vanesa Robinson, Bennie Timmons, Breanna Bradley and Happy Anniversary to George and Rose Ashley, George Cannon and his twin sister Sharon, and Yara Blakney.

August 29 would have been my late sister Mary Patterson’s 80th birthday. It’s been a year now since her passing but she is forever in our hearts.

Till we meet again…