CAL THOMAS: Biden's unspectacular address

When a president’s poll numbers are tanking, as the most recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows they are for President Biden — 37 percent approval — he needs to do something spectacular, even radical, to keep him from sinking further.

Unfortunately for Biden and his party, in his State of the Union speech, he did nothing that is likely to stem his free fall. Washington Post columnist Henry Olson said Biden’s rehashed agenda is “dead on arrival” in Congress.

The opening part of the State of the Union address about Ukraine seems to have been tacked on to a speech that had already been written. The words sounded good — freedom over tyranny was one good line — and the threat to go after Russian oligarchs may have appealed to that other war Democrats love to fight (that would be class warfare) — but words are not the kind of weapons Ukraine needs right now. Closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights is symbolic. Closing airspace over Ukraine would be substantive, though no one wants a confrontation with a nuclear-armed Russia and a Vladimir Putin who appears to some to be increasingly unstable.