CAL THOMAS: Crime and a widow's eloquence

In what many believe to have been a direct criticism of Bragg, Dominique Rivera said of her late husband: “I know you were tired of these laws, especially of the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”

Bragg later issued a statement in which he said he is “grieving and praying for Detective Rivera and Officer Mora today and every day, and my thoughts are with their families and the NYPD.” He promised that “violence against police officers will never be tolerated” and “my office will vigorously prosecute cases of violence against police and work to prevent acts like this from ever happening again.” How? He didn’t say.

What Bragg and other district attorneys, liberal Democratic mayors in big cities and even President Biden refuse to comprehend is their contribution to the violence and anarchy sweeping the land. They seem indifferent to the laws they took an oath to uphold. Whether it is on urban streets, or at the southern border, where undocumented immigrants continue to pour into the country, laws are not being enforced.

Pictures of criminals looting high-end stores and shoplifting goods with impunity and video of cop killings should be used to awaken the public to what looks like spreading anarchy.