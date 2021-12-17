CAL THOMAS: Medals for jumping to conclusions about Jussie Smollett

Joe Biden for saying “What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place in our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.”

Then-Sen. Kamala Harris, who seemed to be channeling from the movie “The Manchurian Candidate” when she said: “@Jussie Smollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.” Harris added, “This was an attempted modern-day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

Asked to comment on these premature remarks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “(everyone) learned a lesson” and the White House “respects the (jury) verdict.” Never mind their uninformed comments were the height of disrespect on many levels.

The medal presentations are not concluded. The reliably loquacious Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called it a “racist and homophobic attack,” once again demonstrating her gift for sagacity.