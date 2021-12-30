CAL THOMAS: No peace or goodwill

One of the major problems is that in too many instances some members who seek to cooperate with their opposites are told by leadership not to. From the perspective of many conservatives, compromise means Republicans must give far more than they get.

It’s easy to be cynical about such things as Members of Congress must appeal to their respective constituencies. It is difficult for a Democrat and Republican to be seen dining together in Washington — even should they wish to – lest someone take a picture and use it against one or the other in the next campaign for consorting with “the enemy.” However, any effort to create peace and goodwill should be encouraged, not dismissed out of hand. Peace on earth was what the angels cried out on the day the Prince of Peace was born. Congress and the rest of us would do well to listen to their voices.