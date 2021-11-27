CAL THOMAS: The Rittenhouse verdict

Before the right to keep and bear arms is stated in the Second Amendment, the Founders wrote why they believed it necessary for people to arm themselves as part of a “militia.” They said it is a “necessity to the security of a free state.” The Founders knew that liberty is not the natural state of humanity and must be defended against government authorities and lawbreakers who try to limit or abolish it. That is why the Preamble to the Constitution begins: “We the people,” not you the government.

Familiar statements followed the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury on charges he murdered two men and wounded a third: We need more gun control. Rittenhouse was a vigilante. The mostly white jury’s verdict again demonstrates unequal justice for Blacks and whites.

Jurors, who were selected by Rittenhouse in a random draw, included seven women and five men. All but one was white. Rittenhouse and those he shot are white.

It is difficult to precisely identify motives, but one possible cause of Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha may have been what he saw as a necessity to secure a free state.