 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAL THOMAS: The Rittenhouse verdict
0 Comments

CAL THOMAS: The Rittenhouse verdict

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
thomas-rittenhouse-20211123

Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

 Pool

Before the right to keep and bear arms is stated in the Second Amendment, the Founders wrote why they believed it necessary for people to arm themselves as part of a “militia.” They said it is a “necessity to the security of a free state.” The Founders knew that liberty is not the natural state of humanity and must be defended against government authorities and lawbreakers who try to limit or abolish it. That is why the Preamble to the Constitution begins: “We the people,” not you the government.

Familiar statements followed the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury on charges he murdered two men and wounded a third: We need more gun control. Rittenhouse was a vigilante. The mostly white jury’s verdict again demonstrates unequal justice for Blacks and whites.

Jurors, who were selected by Rittenhouse in a random draw, included seven women and five men. All but one was white. Rittenhouse and those he shot are white.

It is difficult to precisely identify motives, but one possible cause of Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha may have been what he saw as a necessity to secure a free state.

Consider the rioting, looting, and burning of businesses he likely witnessed on TV. Scenes from Portland, Oregon, and other cities might have motivated him. He likely saw police stand down, possibly out of fear they would be recorded on a cellphone camera and have it twisted into police brutality with the help of the media.

Judge Schroeder delivered what a Chicago Tribune reporter called “a long rant” about media coverage of the trial. The judge specifically referenced a CNN report in which two legal analysts questioned his rulings. One was a comment by CNN’s Areva Martin, a civil rights lawyer, who said Schroeder’s decision to prohibit the use of the word “victims” was “incomprehensible.” The other target of Schroeder’s wrath was Jeffrey Toobin. He called the judge’s ruling allowing the defense to present evidence suggesting the men Rittenhouse shot participated in rioting, looting or arson, a “really unnecessary and unfortunate beginning to this really important case.”

Schroeder also criticized media accounts referencing how he had been reversed in a murder trial that resulted in a life sentence. While Schroeder acknowledged he was reversed in 2008, he claimed vindication when a higher court reversed the lower court decision. “I was right,” he said.

Back to the idea of a militia, a subject that has been and continues to be debated among legal scholars. The Second Amendment presumes that individuals are the first line of defense against government tyranny and lawlessness. The police can’t be everywhere and during recent riots in major cities, they were sometimes nowhere. Videos of looters in San Francisco and other cities where district attorneys seemingly refuse to prosecute cases involving thefts of items priced under a certain amount, plus the release of criminals, some of whom go on to commit new crimes, suggest the lawless are increasingly calling “the shots.” Police officers have resigned, retired early, or pulled back from doing their jobs because of the way they have been treated and prematurely judged.

If confronted by someone seeking to loot, destroy your business, or kill you, would you see your armed self as the best defense, or would you call 911, hoping the police will show up in time, if at all? Or would you be glad that a Kyle Rittenhouse is patrolling your streets like a neighborhood watchman, doing the job the police are unable, or reluctant to do?

+1 
Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

Readers may email

Cal Thomas at

tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory
Opinion

TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory

Years ago as kids, Mark Koenig and I came up with what has come be known in philosophical circles as the “Jelly Donut Theory.” Little did we realize at the time how far reaching and robust its implications would be.

MICHAEL GOINGS: The mistake of idolizing celebrities
Opinion

MICHAEL GOINGS: The mistake of idolizing celebrities

The recent failings (in my opinion) of NFL superstar quarterback, Aaron Rogers (who plays for the Green Bay Packers), supplied me with the impetus for this article. His twisting of the truth to make it seem that he had been vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines by using the term, “I have been immunized” is both misleading and a betrayal.

CAL THOMAS: Swindled again
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: Swindled again

Remember those "shovel-ready jobs" promised by the Obama-Biden administration in 2011? When many failed to appear after passage of this spending boondoggle, President Obama joked, "Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected."

LISA NELSON: Big Brother, the pocketbook and privacy
Opinion

LISA NELSON: Big Brother, the pocketbook and privacy

The Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Plan” is currently sitting at a hefty 2,500 pages – more than 100 times larger than The Communist Manifesto, a 23-page pamphlet. And the proposed spending would make even Marx and Engels blush.

DICK POLMAN: Chris Christie’s rehabilitation humiliation
Opinion

DICK POLMAN: Chris Christie’s rehabilitation humiliation

If Bill Murray were to star in a sequel to Groundhog Day, he’d wake up to the Sonny and Cher alarm clock, take the cold shower, step in the puddle, parry the insurance agent, trudge to the gazebo…and see Chris Christie doing his same old song and dance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert