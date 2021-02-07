CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Why I have a problem with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments

Sexual abuse is devastating. It cuts across and demolishes every single line of demarcation that we recognize in society, because it is one of the things that attack the foundations of society: Respect for the dignity of the individual person.

In my immigration practice, I have seen women and men who have been the victims of the sort of abuse that defies full explanation in the flat, sterile language of the law. I know of people who were assaulted as the result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, the tragic victims of random cruelty. I have seen women who, caught in the crossfire of warring governments and hostile forces, were raped in what later became recognized as international war crimes.

I say all this to frame, and to partially explain, my anger and disgust with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Last week, the congresswoman from New York made herself the center of the story once again, by giving a social media interview in which she revealed that she’d once been the victim of sexual assault, to explain her horror and fear at the Capitol insurrection.