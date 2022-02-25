CLARENCE PAGE: After P.J. O'Rourke, who can save conservative comedy now?

His more quotable quotes show the spirit of a modern-day Will Rogers or H.L. Mencken:

On his libertarian leanings: “Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.”

On human rights: “There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please. And with it comes the only basic human duty, the duty to take the consequences.”

On the partisan political divide:

“The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”

On income redistribution:

“The good news is that, according to the (Barack) Obama administration, the rich will pay for everything. The bad news is that, according to the Obama administration, you’re rich.”

Sure, his sarcasm sometimes could get on my nerves. But, even for those of us who are not as far right as he was, he offered an illuminating glimpse into the world as seen by those who were.