CLARENCE PAGE: And the dubious achievement award winners are ...

Judges, wholly consisting of me, gave her the edge with that self-glorifying tweet. So did U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who didn’t buy her excuse that she was somehow innocently caught up in the excitement.

“When you chose to leave your hotel room and march down to the Capitol, I think you knew this was no ordinary protest,” Cooper said. “You knew this because you were watching Fox News in real time.”

Next case ...

Fresh breath, dirty lungs?

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin arched more than a few eyebrows by suggesting during a virtual town hall event that Listerine might help as a good early treatment for COVID-19.

Despite more than 200 million people being fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson said there weren’t enough clinical studies to justify pushing the vaccine to people outside high-risk groups. Of course, experts say there have been no clinical studies that show how well gargling Listerine would stop COVID-19 either, but I’m sure it will leave you with fresher breath.

Weaker than Listerine