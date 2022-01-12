CLARENCE PAGE: Another Great Migration? Thanks, but I still like Chicago

And as much as I love my city's racial, ethnic and cultural diversity, especially when I'm looking for good restaurants, I'm long past being surprised to learn that Latinos have surpassed African Americans as the city's second-largest racial or ethnic group.

Ethnic succession, as some sociologists call it, is the American way — or, at least, the Chicago way.

Those of us who have been in town for more than a few years know what it means to see neighborhoods become ports-of-entry for various waves of immigrants who raise families, buy bigger houses and maybe move to the suburbs to make room for the next wave of immigrants.

Or maybe their kids move back into the city as gentrifiers in neighborhoods their parents could no longer afford, as they once might have. Cities are dynamic places.

It's taken awhile but we are beginning to see more Black city dwellers move on as well, resulting in the so-called reverse migration of Black Chicagoans to the suburbs or other states.