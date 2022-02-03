CLARENCE PAGE: Bobby Rush becomes a voice for change

Asked about that victory over the politically inexperienced Obama, Rush joked, after recounting how rich and famous Obama has since become, “I wonder sometimes who really won that race.”

But the two later became good friends, Rush said, recalling how Obama asked for his advice as to whether he should run for president.

“Go out and do it,” Rush responded, “ ‘If you don’t do it now, you’ll spend the rest of your life regretting it.’ I think that was sound advice.”

Rush, too, has a keen sense of historical significance. He held his news conference in Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, where 14-year-old Emmett Till’s funeral was held more than 60 years ago after he was murdered by racists in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

Rosa Parks would later say that she had Till on her mind when she famously refused to give up her seat in the white section of a Birmingham bus, igniting the civil rights era of the 1950s and ‘60s.

Parks went on to inspire countless others and energize the movement, which would evolve in the 1960s to more militancy and the birth of the Black Panthers.