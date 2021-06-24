CLARENCE PAGE: Clarence Page: Southern Baptists face turmoil over critical race theory, whatever it is

He also cited sensationalist media pundits for stirring needless alarm over CRT, which members then pass on to their pastors. Indeed, Fox watchers at liberal Media Matters for America found Fox News has mentioned "critical race theory" almost 1,300 times from January to mid-June.

"Pastors only have their members for one hour a week," Stetzer quipped. "Fox News has them for maybe 30 hours a week."

That's a big challenge, but worth it, especially for an organization to which multitudes look for guidance as it tries to build on its own diversity.

Interestingly, the statement by the convention's right wing didn't say much about what CRT is, either. CRT, in simplest terms, was created by legal scholars in the mid-1970s as a scholarly lens or framework that seeks to understand the role that race and racism have played in American history and society.

But, outside of academia, that frame for inquiry and debate has been transformed into a terrifying "Marxist-inspired" child-indoctrinating menace — catnip for cable-TV pundits. Sensationalized like a QAnon conspiracy, that cartoon version of CRT makes an effective propaganda pushback against the racial justice movements that emerged after the death of George Floyd.