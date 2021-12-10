CLARENCE PAGE: Critical race theory is no excuse for ignorance

Political campaign season may be over but battles against what increasingly is being called “critical race theory” are not.

I still put CRT in quotes. I know that those who want to kick CRT out of public schools hate to hear me bring up the fact that CRT isn’t taught in public schools.

But that technicality doesn’t matter to the activists, including some genuinely concerned parents. True, CRT is an academic framework, created by progressive legal scholars in the 1970s and ‘80s, that posits racism to be not only a matter of individual bias but also embedded in legal systems and policies that historically have shaped American law and public policy.

Yet, I’ve heard that label politically repurposed by conservatives and ballyhooed effectively through conservative media to apply to just about any publication or classroom instruction that, in their terms, “divides the races into ‘victims’ and ‘oppressors,’” or otherwise “might cause white children to feel badly about themselves.”

That’s not accurate, either, but it is the description I widely hear from advocates for laws like those already enacted in 12 states and proposed in 29 others, according to an Education Week analysis at the end of last month.