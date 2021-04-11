CLARENCE PAGE: J.D. Vance seeks to build bridges, maybe even among Republicans

Shortly after his book came out, “There was this moment where I actually thought I had accomplished something very meaningful because it seemed like folks were asking, what did we miss? What did we not see that was happening in the middle of the country with the white working class? Let’s try to empathize and understand where they’re coming from, let’s try to make their lives better because that’s obviously a part of living and sharing the country with people ...”

Alas, that lasted for maybe a few weeks before the national discussion moved on to deny that job loss or the middle class feeling left behind by globalization were the real reasons for Trump’s victory.

“Instead,” he recalled, “it was either that they (Trump voters) were racists or stupid or maybe Russia stole the election.”

That frustration, I believe, led to J.D.’s other recent bit of news: He’s seriously pursuing the Senate seat occupied by Ohio Republican Rob Portman, who is not running in 2022. Before he has even confirmed whether he’ll run, his former employer Peter Thiel, billionaire venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal, has given $10 million to a super PAC that would support Vance’s potential run.