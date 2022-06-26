 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CLARENCE PAGE: Looking for GOP peace in our disunited states of resentment

  • 0

While some people wonder whether we’re on the brink of a second Civil War, I sometimes wonder whether we ever really finished the first one.

The Juneteenth holiday weekend, a celebration of the ending of legal slavery in the United States, offered ample unfortunate examples, ironically from Republicans, the party I fondly remember as “the party of Lincoln.”

Yes, that was a long time ago.

From Illinois, whose license plates constantly remind us is the “Land of Lincoln,” U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger shared an ugly death threat mailed to his wife saying the two of them and their 5-month-old infant son would soon be executed.

Can’t we all get along?

Sick messages like that are a sign of fear and bitter resentment. Leaders can work to calm fears or turn up the heat.

Kinzinger and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney are the only two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the boiling pot known as the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

People are also reading…

Crossing party lines in that way has become an unpardonable sin in the Grand Old Party, especially after the “party of Lincoln” became the party of Donald Trump.

“There is violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” program. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Alarmist? Ah, Kinzinger sounded downright prophetic when former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican running for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, released a video Monday of him holding a shotgun like a suburban Rambo and calling on his supporters to “join the MAGA crew” and get “RINO hunting permits.”

RINO is Republican-speak for “Republican in name only.” You know a party is eating its own when its candidates joke about shooting fellow partisans.

Among those not laughing was Caleb Rowden, Republican floor leader of the Missouri state Senate. “We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol,” Rowden tweeted Monday, “and hope that former Gov. Greitens finds the help he needs.”

Rowden also advised: “Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric.”

That was a reminder of how the former governor was forced to resign in 2018 after allegations surfaced of campaign violations and an assault of a woman he was dating.

That RINO label, a useful tool for bullies, gets around. It was thrown in GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s face at the Texas Republican convention over the Juneteenth weekend.

There he was confronted, jostled and taunted as “a globalist RINO” and “eyepatch McCain,” a tag popularized by Fox News host Tucker Carlson after Trump and his followers stopped treating McCain with the heroic respect his memory deserves.

Crenshaw clapped back on Twitter to conspiracy theory podcaster Alex Stein, among his other hecklers who posted footage: “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends...” Ouch!

Democrats and other liberals don’t need to tarnish honorable Republicans when childish right-wingers do the job for them.

But I was startled, if not shocked, by the Texas GOP platform’s call for repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That’s the law that gave some teeth to voting rights for racial minorities that were guaranteed by the 14th and 15th amendments.

In other words, that’s the sort of rollback that could have both Abraham Lincoln and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spinning in their graves.

Republicans obviously are feeling their oats as President Joe Biden’s national Democrats show pitifully low energy these days, and the GOP’s Texas convention shows remarkable zest, enough to revive calls for a referendum on secession from the union.

When former Gov. Rick Perry hinted at secession in a tea party rally in 2009 after Barack Obama’s election, I wanted to respond as a loyal Northerner with the title of a witty 2012 “Manifesto for Southern Secession” written by Northerner Chuck Thompson: “Better Off Without ‘Em.”

But I didn’t. I’m not that cynical. Not yet.

I know too many good-hearted Texans who believe as I do that we’re better off figuring out how to work together.

Lincoln understood. Unity is the American way — or, at least, it used to be.

Clarence Page
CLARENCE PAGE

Email Clarence Page at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOM POLAND: Thistles, a prickly subject

TOM POLAND: Thistles, a prickly subject

We’d be walking to a farm pond in quest of bream when Grandmom Poland would spot a thistle. “Watch out for that nettle.” She’d hardly break stride leaning over to yank it from the earth. Thus, I saw not one of these “weeds” reach maturity.

CAL THOMAS: Skirting the issue

CAL THOMAS: Skirting the issue

In the 1950s when television was in black and white as was the distinction between acceptable and unacceptable behavior, comedian Milton Berle would occasionally wear a dress in a skit, causing the studio audience to laugh uproariously. How things have changed.

BARBARA ASHLEY: We need to stop the madness

BARBARA ASHLEY: We need to stop the madness

Hello, my devoted readers. I must begin this column by quoting II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

ALLIE BROOKS: Our need to live by the fruit of the Spirit

ALLIE BROOKS: Our need to live by the fruit of the Spirit

We do not need to look far to see evidence of the fact that something has gone terribly wrong in our society today. Shootings across our nation in neighborhood supermarkets, schools, medical facilities, automobiles, malls, faith houses, and homes causes one to ask the question, “Where is the love?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert