CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans happily watch Democrats destroy themselves

So is “critical race theory” in public schools, but that hasn’t stopped red state politicians from using the term to condemn just about any discussion of the nation’s fraught history with race and racism as unacceptably divisive.

What are embattled Democrats to do? First they need to recognize that there is a battle going on, whether they want to fight it at this time or not.

But I’m not surprised to hear sounds of disappointment, confusion and simple exhaustion coming from many Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents. They don’t have candidate Trump to kick around anymore — and unify them in their opposition.

For all the tense and passionate debates that have surrounded Biden’s agenda, how many Americans of either party know what’s in the legislation? As Democrats should have learned from their prolonged battle to pass the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, all the benefits of BBB have been poll-tested as popular among voters. But first, they have to know that’s what’s in the bill.

You have to say this for Trump — and I don’t say much for him — the man is an expert salesman. In civilian and political life he knows how to boil complex issues down into simple slogans that kick up your pulse rate, one way or another.