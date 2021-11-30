CLARENCE PAGE: Waukesha tragedy calls for serious bail reform, not finger-pointing

“We don’t applaud or celebrate tragedy,” Mejia-Beal said in a statement regarding what he called “callous and reprehensible posts.”

“We are with the victims of this tragedy,” he quite properly said.

The lesson here is to think before you tweet. Twitter, among other social networks, is not a wise place for you to vent your pain and frustrations to the world before you’ve given yourself at least a little time to process such a catastrophic event.

But, amid the storm of reactions in sympathy and pain, the most consequential is the question of why Darrell E. Brooks, 39, who was arrested and charged with this heinous crime, was still on the street, let alone behind the wheel of a car.

Brooks, who is from Milwaukee, has a long, violent criminal history, including previous allegations of bail jumping.

He was freed less than a week earlier after being accused of trying to run over his girlfriend with the same SUV. His bail: $1,000, which even the prosecutor’s office said in a statement was “inappropriately low.”

Before that, he had been charged with or convicted of various charges in the past 22 years, including battery, domestic violence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest in several jurisdictions in Wisconsin.