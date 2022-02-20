CLARENCE PAGE: We can learn to live with COVID-19, and with Joe Rogan too

I feel his pain, although I don’t want to invest a word, even the N-word, with that much power. We need more conversations about race, not fewer. The misuse of some words should lead us to better words, but it can’t if we don’t talk.

More than the N-word, I’m concerned about dangerous misinformation, some of which has infamously been uttered in Rogan’s remarks about COVID-19 vaccines.

In an April episode, for example, he said he was not “anti-vaxx” and said he thinks “for the most part” it’s safe to get vaccinated, “but if you’re like 21 years old, I’ll say no. ... If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

That’s a typical podcaster’s cop-out. Say you’re “not a respected source of information,” then give out off-the cuff “information” without bothering to verify it. With too many people already confused and reluctant to get vaccinated, it would help to have somebody on the same show to debate the matter.