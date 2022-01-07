CLARENCE PAGE: We have a lot to learn from Archbishop Tutu. Even from his mistakes

As a man of words — very important words — I would think he would know better. At best, he sounds to me in such moments like an elderly uncle who means well but is so conditioned by a life largely spent in struggle against discrimination and other injustices that he just couldn’t quite understand all the ways in which his words can be taken the wrong way.

We have seen similar offenses committed in America’s racial politics, in which the wrong words or symbols can touch off a political firestorm in today’s “cancel culture” and other forms of “political correctness.”

Tutu was an excellent leader and speaker who happened to dive into some of the world’s most controversial issues, including LGBTQ rights, as well as Palestinian rights and Israel’s right to defend itself.

The problem with hazardous words like “Jewish lobby” is their tendency to credit or blame an entire group of people when the issue is really about political leadership.