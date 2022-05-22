 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CLARENCE PAGE: Why -- and how — we need to talk about racial disparities in abortion rates

  • 0

Remember the old days when President Bill Clinton brought a temporary calm to the raging abortion debate by declaring the ultra-controversial procedure should be “safe, legal and rare?”

That was in 1992, when compromise still sounded like an achievable goal in Washington. Trend lines already were showing abortion to be in a slow but persistent decline across major demographic groups, although not nearly fast enough to satisfy the politically potent anti-abortion movement.

Those were the days.

Today, the issue of abortion rights has taken on a new urgency with the recent leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggested the court would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If that’s how the decision comes down, which is expected by late June, one thing is certain: Women are likely to bear the biggest burden of its consequences — especially women of color.

Even though the abortion rate for Black women has declined over the years on an almost parallel track with other women, they still get abortions at rates more than four times higher than their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are also reading…

There were 23.8 abortions per 1,000 Black women in 2019, compared with 6.6 per 1,000 white women, according to the CDC.

You don’t have to be a social scientist to figure out the bigger reasons for the disparity. Women of color often have limited access to health care, effective birth control and adequate sex education. If you are Black or Hispanic in a conservative state that already limits access to abortions, you are far more likely than a white person to have one.

Yet, too many people treat the disparity as simply something that needs more study. One 2020 paper by public health scholar James Studnicki and two co-authors calls the disparity “the most demographically consequential occurrence for the minority population.” It goes on to say that “the science community has refused to engage on the subject and the popular media has essentially ignored it. In the current unfolding environment, there may be no better metric for the value of Black lives.”

As a Black person, I appreciate the scholars’ concern. But before we point fingers of shame and blame at the women, I think we need to know more about why they made the choice they made.

For low income women, particularly in communities of color, they are more likely to have had no other choice — and, contrary to what some cynics may say, it is not a “casual” choice. CDC figures also show that Black women are more than three times as likely as white women to die of pregnancy complications.

Yet, when Justice Samuel Alito mentions race in his 98-page draft opinion, it is in reference to abortion rights supporters who are “motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population.”

In that vein, he also cites an opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in the 2019 case Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. It is in the states’ “compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics,” Thomas argued, referencing old racist movements to “improve” the country by reducing the nonwhite population.

He is not alone among Black Americans who have voiced that concern. When Roe was decided, polls showed Blacks were less likely than whites to support abortion. Such civil rights leaders as Fannie Lou Hamer and Whitney Young denounced the procedure as a form of genocide.

Jesse Jackson called abortion “murder” in his early days of activism but later moderated his view along with numerous other African Americans who gained prominence in Democratic Party circles.

One of the laws the Supreme Court justices are considering is a Mississippi law that makes most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than Roe and later decisions allow. Mississippi lawmakers last year rejected a bill that would have let mothers keep their Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from the current two months.

Once again, we see in Mississippi a sad case of “right to life” advocates whose concern for the unborn appears to evaporate as soon as they’re born.

The likely result is to make abortion unsafe, illegal and even more tragic.

Clarence Page
Tribune Content Agency

Email Clarence Page at

cpage@chicagotribune.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ALLIE BROOKS: Time to recognize and address mental health problems

ALLIE BROOKS: Time to recognize and address mental health problems

When you begin reading this article, May 17, 2022, will have marked 68 years (1954) since the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that segregation in the public schools of the United States of America was unconstitutional and should cease being a part of the social order.

CAL THOMAS: The law and racism

CAL THOMAS: The law and racism

The overt racism and anti-Semitism written in the Buffalo shooter's 180-page "manifesto" has been rightly denounced by civilized people. The usual questions are being asked. These include how did he get the gun after he was admitted to a hospital last year for symptoms of mental illness?

TOM DORSEL: Life in Cullowhee in the mountains of Western NC

TOM DORSEL: Life in Cullowhee in the mountains of Western NC

I arrived at Western Carolina University for my first college teaching job in 1974. Compared to the other universities I had attended as a student, WCU was small and located in an even smaller town — Cullowhee. It was kind of a little academic Brigadoon!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert