ANDY BRACK: A tale of two service levels by government agencies

We went to the local post office, only to be told that because we forwarded the mail, it went first to Virginia to be sorted before being returned to Charleston. Which makes as much sense as knocking myself in the head with a hammer. (What’s more dysfunctional is that the mail delivered to the old address was sorted in the physical post office where the new box is located, meaning that the mail got to the right place, but was sent off to be sorted to be sent back to the same place.)

Unfortunately, the postal service has no idea where the mail that has been accumulating currently is. Why? Because some nimrod in the Trump administration screwed with the sorting machines. And then there are the staff shortages due to the pandemic as well as the extra volume of mail being sent because the disease has altered how people are spending the holidays.

When we complain to the folks at the post office, we get kind words of sympathy and assurances that our request to find the lost mail will be expedited. But so far – nada, nothing, zip.

This miserable (lack of) delivery by the postal service is the exact opposite of the service at the motor vehicle agency.