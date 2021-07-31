ANDY BRACK: Anti-mask mandate will hurt South Carolina’s children

The enormity of anti-science fervor in the Republican-controlled South Carolina legislature that will keep students, most unvaccinated, from wearing masks is mind-blowingly ignorant.

As a result, too many children will get or spread coronavirus – now worse than last year at this time, because of a new, more contagious strain – and more will suffer. Children and more adults may die, thanks to the lame-brained GOP General Assembly’s lockstep denial of science.

“No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its educational facilities.” That’s the policy in the current state budget.

Make no mistake: Conservative lawmakers didn’t simply use a procedural, one-year budget proviso to say no to masks as they bowed to their holy mantra of personal freedom. They did it intentionally to push a narrow political viewpoint without regard to the health, welfare or safety of South Carolina’s students and parents.

It’s pitiful, and it’s going to come back to bite South Carolina. Don’t look for the pandemic, now surging again with double-digit rates of positive tests, to ebb anytime soon. The rush to return to normal will keep normal from returning anytime soon.