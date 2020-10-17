ANDY BRACK: Avoidance of health care policy may hurt GOP at polls

Health care is a sleeper issue that just might bite the Republican Party in 2020, just like it did at the midterm elections of 2018.

Imagine if the GOP had come up with some kind of inviting national proposal to provide affordable health care that was an alternative to Obamacare, instead of standing in the way and saying no, just like it has done for years. Just having a plan – something long promised and undelivered upon by President Trump – would have shown engagement on the issue that remains high on Americans’ minds, particularly with a pandemic killing more than 200,000 people since the beginning of the year.

These thoughts came to mind during conversations this week with two longtime Republican friends in Florida, both of whom have cancer. One, who said he would hold his nose and vote for Trump because of his economic policies, thought the president wouldn’t be behind in national polls had the GOP not ceded leadership on health care to Democrats, particularly with so many Americans attuned to the nation’s health during the pandemic.

The other, a lawyer, said he no longer would vote for Trump because of leadership and character issues. He agreed the president has made it much easier for the Democratic message to be heard – particularly by older Americans who fear the destructiveness of coronavirus.