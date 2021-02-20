ANDY BRACK: Bald power grab could frazzle election process

But the bill also proposes changes in how members of the Election Commission would be appointed by giving input to the legislature. (Surprise!)

Currently, the governor appoints five members of the commission. One must come from the General Assembly’s majority party and another from the minority party. That means a Democratic governor could have four Democrats and one Republican for the commission while a GOP governor could pick up to four Republicans..

But under the original Lucas proposal, the commission would expand to eight members, four of whom would be picked by the governor with only two from his party. The legislature would pick four other members, evenly split between the two parties. In other words, the commission would be four Republicans and four Democrats. But the legislature would end up picking four members, compared to zero now.

Then came more fiddling. Bill proponents added another commission member for a total of nine. The governor would be able to pick five, including four from his party. The legislature’s House speaker and Senate president still would pick four members, two from each party. In the new scheme, balance could shift to a 6-3 majority for the party of the governor, which has been controlled by Republicans since 2003. The GOP has controlled the House since 1994 and the state Senate since 2000.