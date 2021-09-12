ANDY BRACK: Become the best person you can be

Dear Avery,

Eighteen years ago when your eyes fluttered to see the world for the first time, you brought joy to your family. You still do. We’re proud of the young woman you are and look forward to the adult you’re becoming.

From the beginning, you’ve heard how South Carolinians are a warm and generous people with an independent spirit. On the day you were born, I wrote this to you: “You should know our people are generally good. Sometimes they stray and do bad things or forget to do what’s right. … Sometimes people forget the lessons of church to love their neighbors and, instead, love themselves too much.”

Those words are still true today as are those that followed, “Sometimes people need help – a hand up to get past hard times. There’s nothing ever wrong with asking for help and you shouldn’t look down on somebody who needs it.”

You and your younger sister have learned and seen a lot as you’ve grown. You learned to read, communicate with others and look adults in the eye. You’ve found things that interest you and make you interesting – playing the piano, learning Japanese, admiring sharks and more. You’ve shown you appreciate the value of hard work and travel. And like many of your generation, you’ve mastered using the mobile phone as more than a device to talk to people.