ANDY BRACK: Boyhood hero Aaron continues to inspire

My father and I made an annual pilgrimage from south Georgia to Atlanta to watch Aaron and the Braves. A couple of times, we flew in a small plane -- quite a thrill for a kid. One time, we climbed aboard the Nancy Hanks train in Macon and got to sit with the engineer.

A few years later when we lived in Atlanta, I remember stumbling and almost dropping my cornet when marching off of my high school football field. Why? Because there – clear as day leaning on the wire fence near the bench – was Henry Louis Aaron. He stood by himself, a dad waiting to see his sons play in the second half of the game.

My jaw still drops. Aaron had that effect.

“Sometimes we learn that our heroes really aren't very heroic after all because they do something bad or we learn that they're not very nice,” Kittle observed. “Hank was the opposite. As time went on, the more I learned about him, the more heroic he became, and his stature in the community grew because of his philanthropic work and mentoring.”

So now my boyhood hero is gone and so is a lingering part of my youth. I feel fortunate to have had him in my life, albeit at a distance.

He didn’t make the birthday party, but Lord have mercy, he made things better for so many others in so many ways.

Henry Louis Aaron, 1934-2021. Rest in peace.

