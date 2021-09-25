ANDY BRACK: Congress must help Lejeune toxic water victims

They drank the water. And it’s been killing them.

Retired Navy Chaplain Bruce Hill of Lakeland, Fla., had five years of treatment before his leukemia went into remission. His wife died of breast cancer. His daughter suffers from an inflammatory bowel disease that compromises her body’s immune system. They all drank the water.

On the day that Mike Partain of Winter Haven, Florida, was born in a base hospital at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, he, too, drank the water. You can see a baby bottle half-filled with water in the foreground of a picture in my office that shows Mike’s mother holding him hours after he was born.

“If it hadn’t been for a fortunate hug, I’d probably be dead now,” Mike said earlier this year. “I had breast cancer. I’m one of 125 men who had the unique commonality of exposure to the contaminated water at the base and male breast cancer.

“I do not drink. I do not have the BRCA 1 and 2 mutations for breast cancer. … I don’t do drugs. There’s no history of breast cancer in my family. But yet, I get a rare disease but it’s tied to these chemicals.”