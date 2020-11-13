ANDY BRACK: Democrats have keys but need to turn on engine to win

But on top of that, Southern Democrats must have messages of value that resonate and show how they can “compete on the economy and education and other issues besides race and immigration.”

Southern Democrats also have to communicate their values better in rural Southern communities, he added.

“We’ve got to have a story to tell about how we’re going to improve the economic well-being, the educational well-being of those voters. We’ve got to deliver now that we’ve promised to attack structural racism and the things that have held African Americans back for so long. We’ve got to deliver on that. But I think the future could be a lot brighter across a number of those states in the South.”

For Democrats to be successful in the South, they’ll have to deal with the nationalization of elections that seem to make local races about national figures such as Pelosi and Schumer.

“Once, you could have a completely different identity [as a Southern candidate] than what the national structure looked like,” Podesta said. “I think those days are gone, which means you need a national appeal that is broad and has the capacity to pick up the middle. You can do that, but you’ve got to be ultra-careful about it so that you can win it in states like Georgia and South Carolina.”

