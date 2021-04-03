ANDY BRACK: Get the vaccine to promote the common good

Getting immunized with a COVID-19 vaccine is a huge act of kindness to your community.

While being vaccinated will give one a high level of personal protection against the highly infectious disease, it also helps to dampen its spread around the state.

Unfortunately, not everyone has absorbed why vaccinations are vital. For one reason or another, they don’t want to get the shots or are hesitant about them. But polling shows the number of ambivalent people is dropping. A survey of almost 80,000 Americans by the U.S. Census last month showed 17 percent said they would definitely or probably not get vaccinated. That’s down from 22 percent in January, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal.

A small subset are people who are ideologically against vaccines — anti-vaxxers — who don’t believe in them for reasons often based on misinformation or wild conspiracy theories. Despite reams of medical evidence that vaccines are safe and effective, there’s not much that can be done to persuade these folks to get their shots.