ANDY BRACK: Getting the vaccine is your responsibility to help your community

Another candidate wanted to know why I wanted to know, but never answered further. Two people didn’t answer.

And then there was this guy – the crank – who attacked:

Him: That is a personal medical question and has absolutely nothing to do with my candidacy. If you are so shallow and partisan as to think answering that question can in any way determine my ability to sit on the board, you my friend, are not the kind of person I am seeking for support.

Me: I obviously disagree. If you do not have a vaccine, you are ignoring science and are not, in my view, qualified to serve on the governing board of a school that needs to encourage students to get vaccinated. Being vaccinated is an investment in the future of our community. Being unvaccinated is an act of selfishness.

Him: Wow, Andy you are so woke! Thank you for your brilliant observations.

Me: (Quoting from his questionnaire): “I can bring fresh ideas. My strength is that my decisions are based in reality.” Reality: 700,000+confirmed COVID cases in SC. 11,000+ confirmed deaths.