ANDY BRACK: Gubernatorial race kicks into gear early

But Cunningham’s early numbers are impressive, as the candidate related: “We’re building a campaign unlike anything this state has ever seen. We raised almost half a million dollars from grassroots supporters in the first 48 hours of this campaign, because people are yearning for new leadership, and that’s exactly what I represent.”

Still, it won’t be easy, particularly if you look at the solid red band of Republican counties across the top half of the Palmetto State. Not only did Donald Trump carry those counties convincingly – often with more than 70 percent of the vote in 2020 – but McMaster, who will tell you in a skinny minute that he was the first statewide official to endorse Trump in 2016, has spent years cultivating Upstate voters as his base through a blend of wily conservative politics and appealing to Christian voters.

But McMaster might have some work to do to keep his supporters in line. Scuttlebutt is that Greenville businessman John Warren is eyeing another run for governor by campaigning to the right of McMaster. And it could work. In 2018, McMaster won a five-way primary by nabbing 42% of the vote, but was forced into a runoff with Warren, who picked up an impressive 46% of the vote in the runoff. Coming that close might tempt him to give it another try, as many Republicans would note McMaster, a familiar face with a thick grandfatherly drawl, is no Donald Trump.