ANDY BRACK: Lawmakers need to ask right questions on Santee Cooper

Embarrassed by creating a controversial law that allowed utility companies to charge customers for projects that were not complete, the General Assembly wants to make it all go away.

So they essentially got rid of the 2007 Base Load Review Act after two power companies, the private SCE&G and the public Santee Cooper, suffered the humiliating failure in 2017 of a $9 billion project to build a nuclear plant in Fairfield County. Since then, a Virginia company swept in to take over SCE&G and its parent, SCANA, and Santee Cooper became the legislature’s favorite whipping boy.

And now the General Assembly has thrown out a $14 million study on what to do next — sell Santee Cooper to a private company, let a private company manage it or reform the utility from within. Why? Apparently because leaders, blinded by the gods of privatization, didn’t like what the report said. So they’ve decided to change the rules and rush pell-mell down a shiny new, unexplored path to figure out what to do with Santee Cooper.

This is the height of arrogance. It illustrates how the conversation that’s been boiling isn’t really about electricity and South Carolina ratepayers. Instead, it’s about the legislature’s lust to beat its chest and show how it has power and knows better than anyone else.