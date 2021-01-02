ANDY BRACK: Legislators should be bold after a decade of timidity

POVERTY. Is it right that South Carolina, with its world-class companies and billions in tourism dollars, still ranks among the poorest of states? Absolutely not. Lawmakers must focus broadly on reducing poverty, instead of fiddling around. They must develop an anti-poverty agenda that includes the jobs, education and health care components listed above to help lift the almost 1 in 5 South Carolinians in poverty into better conditions. Republicans need to stop pandering for tax cuts that help the people at the top. Democrats need to be louder about ways to create more prosperity for everyone.

CORRECTIONS: There has been good progress in reducing the prison population in recent years through creative alternative sentencing programs for nonviolent offenders. You might be surprised to learn that between 2009 and this year, the prison population dropped by one-third – from 24,734 inmates at the state Department of Corrections to 16,333. Now let’s make sure the facilities are better staffed and safer.

POLITICS: With Democrats losing ground in the legislature in the 2020 elections, it’s more vital than ever that the state have a vigorous two- or multi-party political system of governance. One-party rule doesn’t really work to foster innovation.

It’s time to be getting down to real work, not just talking about it.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. Have a comment? Send to feedback@statehousereport.com.