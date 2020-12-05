ANDY BRACK: Legislature needs to wake up on environment

“Closing coal plants is one of the top things we can do to reduce carbon emission,” said Alan Hancock of the S.C. Coastal Conservation League. “It’s also important for power bills, public health concerns, environmental justice concerns and for localized air pollution, (reducing) particulate matter, ozone pollution and mercury pollution.”

John Tynan, head of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, said while moving away from coal-based energy, the state should also “transition to at least 50 percent of (electricity) generation being clean energy in the next 10 to 15 years” and be on a path to 100 percent from renewables over 30 years.

Deal with Santee Cooper. The state-owned utility is again being threatened for sale or some kind of rearranged management deal. State lawmakers have it in their power to keep the utility in state hands but make it work better for everyone. They need to stop kicking the can down the road and give it a chance to clean up its act. Literally. Whatever happens, Hancock said, “We want to ensure there’s some level of Public Service Commission accountability and oversight with the South Carolina General Assembly.”