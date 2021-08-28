ANDY BRACK: Let’s score victories for America, not just political points

Throughout South Carolina’s history, there has been a streak of independence that morphed into an ingrained hard-headed reactionary reflex. It’s not uncommon for people on either side of the aisle – and people who don’t even care about politics – to react in one similar way: “Don’t tell me what to do.”

You can see it in the life of slave-holding patriot Christopher Gadsden before the Revolutionary War as he gathered like-minded people under an oak tree outside Charleston’s walled city to talk about liberty. He later designed the “Don’t Tread on Me” coiled snake flag that was appropriated by the modern tea party movement.

You can see it today in zealous people who get red in the face when told they or their children need to wear masks to protect themselves and others from getting COVID-19. They don’t listen to reason; they instinctively react on emotion, misinformation and the old “don’t-tell-me-what-to-do” attitude.

The difference between now and 250 years ago is that people then believed governments could actually do something. And they did. They organized the nation’s economic system, provided for the common defense, built infrastructure, invested in public works, education and people. In short, a strong government created America as the world’s powerhouse and innovator.