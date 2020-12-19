ANDY BRACK: McMaster’s pandemic leadership is a train wreck

The straw that broke the camel’s back on South Carolina’s pandemic response for state Sen. Mia McLeod was when Gov. Henry McMaster pushed for students to stay in classrooms five days a week as the virus exploded.

“We’ve lost teachers and coaches in my district,” the Columbia Democrat said with frustration peppering her talk. “This is impacting our students, who are impacting our parents and grandparents.”

On Dec. 9, McMaster held his first pandemic press conference in three weeks. He urged South Carolinians to “redouble our efforts” to fight the virus as state officials again called for residents to wear masks to protect themselves and others.

But the governor added, “Parents should not have to choose between their child or their job. But that is what the decision of the school districts who have not gone back to five-day face-to-face education are requiring these parents to do. And it's not the right thing to do."

McLeod, who has been quiet in public criticism in recent weeks, said she thought when new cases passed 2,000 per day – and then 3,000 cases – that McMaster would pivot to push stronger action.