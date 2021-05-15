ANDY BRACK: Meet South Carolina’s red snowflakes

They don’t want to be told what to do, yet they hold public office to pass laws to let their people do just about whatever they want to do.

We want to carry guns out in the open, they say. Get the slowpokes out of the left lane on the interstate. We ain’t going to wear masks, because we don’t believe in them, regardless of what your science says. We know better than you, and we’ve got the power, so you can go to … .

These are South Carolina’s Red Snowflakes, a politicized cadre of people loyal to former President Donald Trump. They often claim to be religious but seem to forget most of the New Testament – the part about “loving your neighbor as yourself.” Instead, they’re seemingly tickled to be able to get to the “eye for an eye” part of the Old Testament by now allowing firing squads as a way to execute those on death row.

The leader of the whiny Red Snowflakes seems to be Gov. Henry McMaster, who like his idol Trump has poo-pooed mask mandates throughout the pandemic and downplayed medical science. Why? To keep almighty business humming throughout the worst global pandemic in a century.