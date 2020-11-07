ANDY BRACK: Meet the Hartsville man who can make you laugh

As he proved Wednesday: “I LIKE it when it gets dark earlier. I like the nightlife. I like to boogie.” Or this: “When I became an adult, I was so unprepared for how expensive ziplock bags are. Carry on.”

His comments often include references to all things Maude and Golden Girls. He’s also keen on Scooby Doo, Piggly Wiggly, disco, Dionne Warwick, Charlie Brown, Charles Nelson Reilly and Burt Reynolds. And he has a special place in his heart for his hometown, church, missionary work and political volunteering, as he showed Tuesday in a polling location in Darlington County. A voter started crying when she wasn’t let inside her precinct because rules prohibit wearing campaign material (she wore a Trump shirt).

“As most of you know, I always, always wear a blue blazer, ‘on duty anywhere,’ so guess what ole Andy did? I said to her, ‘Put this on, button it up, and go in and cast your vote.’ When it comes to my job, I have to be helpful and fair to all. I conduct my life that way, today everywhere else. We do what we have to do for our neighbors. It doesn’t matter what side you are on. We just need to love each other more. I’m also a sucker for a lady crying.”

Thanks, Andy. We all can use a little more common sense and humor in our lives.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. Have a comment? Send to feedback@statehousereport.com.