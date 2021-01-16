ANDY BRACK: Mind-numbing, time-wasting abortion debate on the table again

Here we go again. South Carolina is wading into a divisive abortion debate before anything else happens in the state Senate to appease the GOP’s conservative base. It’s a futile effort that’s ultimately unconstitutional and a huge waste of time and money.

But these legislator knuckleheads don’t really care. They want to ram it through now that the state Senate has 30 Republican votes to 16 seats held by Democrats.

Gov. Henry McMaster egged them on in his State of the State address: “Let this be the year that we further protect the sanctity of life – with the heartbeat bill. It’s time to vote. Send me the heartbeat bill and I will immediately sign it into law.”

Hogwash. If Republicans were concerned about the “sanctity of life,” they would get to work to reduce poverty. They would raise the minimum wage. They would make schools far better and stop being wussies on access to affordable health care.

In other words, they’d start caring more about the living.