ANDY BRACK: Murdaugh case’s twists, turns in national spotlight

Trying to keep up with the number of investigations going on is dizzying. First there’s the state probe into the June deaths of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh at the family’s rural Colleton County retreat. Authorities are also looking into the shooting of Alex Murdaugh in which he first told authorities someone tried to kill him as he was changing a flat tire. Later authorities accused him and another man in a $10 million insurance fraud and shooting scheme. Next, there’s an investigation into missing money at the law firm from which Murdaugh resigned to go into rehab as the state Supreme Court suspended his law license.

This year’s investigations prompted authorities to look into past cases, including the 2019 boating death in which Murdaugh’s son was implicated and a 2015 hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. And this week as Murdaugh was making plans to turn himself in, news came that authorities were also looking into the 2018 death of a housekeeper at the Murdaugh home. And now, a lawyer associated with that case believes there might be yet another investigation going on that involves federal authorities.

People have become addicted to the developing story. They feel like they’ve jumped into a rabbit hole from which they can’t (and don’t want to) escape.