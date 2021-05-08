ANDY BRACK: Reconsider South Carolina’s death penalty

“It wouldn’t be a stretch that I might very well have been a cosponsor of the bill,” he said.

But not now, in part he says, because he has understood how his children have less certitude about right and wrong. In other words, millennials see much more gray than black or white.

Then there’s another difference: Limbaugh, who left the House in 1997 to become the chief legal counsel for Gov. David Beasley, served as the governor’s representative “to make the call on reprieves at the time of an execution,” he said, adding he was in charge of giving final approval before an execution took place.

“I’d then stay on the phone until the death was declared. It was some very intense, up-close and personal stuff.”

At one point, he decided to wait because the U.S. Supreme Court had not ruled on a petition for a stay of execution.

“I literally had the life of this person in my hands. Honestly, it felt horrible. My answer was to wait, and the stay was soon denied, but those are five minutes I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

In other words, Limbaugh faced something more instant than a vote on procedure as considered this week in the S.C. House. He felt the death penalty in action.