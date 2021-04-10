ANDY BRACK: Redistricting delay is a public shame

First came an assault on the census process by the Trump Administration. While the Constitution requires every person living in the United States to be counted every decade, Trump and his cronies wanted to change the rules in an obvious effort to marginalize the count of noncitizen residents. Officials tried to do this by asking people about their immigration status, which states and activists said would chill legal immigrants from participating in the 10-year count, because they would be afraid of what would happen if they gave information to the almighty government. By 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the administration’s insistence on an immigration question was “arbitrary and capricious,” causing the feds to drop the question after a whole lot of drama.