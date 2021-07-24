ANDY BRACK: Reform state tax code to make it fairer

It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since the publication of a policy book that suggested ways South Carolina’s tax code could be brought into the modern age.

“Doing Better: Progressive Tax Reform for the American South” said states should do two basic things to make taxes fairer to everyone – broaden the tax base and lower tax rates. Translated into English, the book by the Center for a Better South suggested removing special-interest sales tax exemptions, taxing more services, reducing corporate loopholes, modernizing income tax brackets and altering the property tax structure to make it better for everyone.

Unfortunately, most of this work has been left undone in South Carolina. The state still loses more than $3 billion – yes, billion – in tax revenue every year because it has more than 80 special-interest sales tax exemptions. Corporate loopholes and incentives still give preferences to one set of businesses over others. Property taxes have been fiddled with to generate more, not fewer, inequities.