ANDY BRACK: Return to government dullness lessens national anxiety

Just look at the changes across society since Trump’s skulk away from Washington:

● News reporting, obsessed for more than four years by constant barrages of insults and pettiness emanating from the White House, is less brooding. Sure, there’s still conflict, but there’s been a return of civility and process over outrage and destruction.

● Anxiety among Americans fatigued by a coronavirus pandemic not taken seriously by the previous administration is ebbing, as vaccinations are on the rise and there’s finally a real pathway toward full vaccination by the summer.

Your social media feeds likely aren’t blowing up as much with negativity. Instead, they’ve become more of the community connectors they were intended to be.

None of this relatively swift flip means the undercurrents of our democracy are again strong. Things are still fragile, held together by Republicans and Democrats tenderly putting one foot in front of the other after four years of stalking, pounding and heavy marching.

In South Carolina, the Trump wing of the Republican Party continues to grip power. But something’s happening there, too.