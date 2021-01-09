ANDY BRACK: Scott may face 2022 challenge from his own party

Just look at negative Facebook reactions to a comment Scott made condemning the violence at the Capitol:

• “You should have fought for us to be heard! Now we have to do it ourselves!”

• “’Team Scott is safe,’ you think that's our first concern right now?? You've contributed to what's going on today as much as any other member of the GOP. May your party go the way of the Whigs.”

• “You are partly to blame for not backing your President.”

• “You should have faught (sic) to save our constitution. WE THE PEOPLE PAY YOUR SALARY.”

Translate all of this into politics and it means Scott faces a real possibility of being challenged in the GOP 2022 primary by a Trump supporter. If that person is white, the ugly unspoken issue of race will automatically be part of the primary – even if no one overtly admits it or obliquely says anything about it.

“The Trump version of the GOP only seems to reward loyalty, not to the rule of law – not to traditional norms, not to clearly defined standards of behavior, but to one thing only, which is Trump's wish or demand,” said Greenville political analyst Chip Felkel. “That's not a party. That's cult-like behavior.