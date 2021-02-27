ANDY BRACK: Scratch your itch to travel in South Carolina

“Parts of our state’s hospitality economy have boomed, such as golf and state parks, but the regular mom-and-pop businesses need our support more than they ever have.”

So if you live in the Lowcountry, you might want to think about visiting the Upstate to see how hip Greenville’s downtown has become. Someone from the Upstate might deepen their love for South Carolina by visiting Pearl Fryar’s topiary garden in Bishopville or enjoying small Pee Dee towns such as Lake City where there is a vibrant art scene. People often make jokes about Columbia — mainly because of the work, or lack of it, at the Statehouse, but the area has lots to do for everyone. And then there are miles of beaches and outdoor fun along the coast.

“Our impulse to see and experience a larger world is the subject of my new book, ‘Why Travel? A Way of Being, A Way of Seeing,’” Charleston travel writer Bill Thompson said in a column published this week. “And while this moment of the pandemic may seem a rather odd time to be publishing it, this collection of essays and travel articles arrives with a glimmer of hope that soon we can start planning our travels again.”

Traveling offers a way for people to re-energize their souls and do more than see sights, he said.