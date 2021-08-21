ANDY BRACK: South Carolinians should expect civility, not promote incivility

“We need to lift up doctors and health care professionals in our community. We need to surround them with support and show our appreciation for the sacrifices they’ve made throughout this pandemic.”

Unfortunately, we live in times of incivility. We all need to chill out and take a breath. Wasn’t there someone long ago who said, “Love thy neighbor as thyself?”

Two former state senators on different sides of the aisle say civility is a key to getting things done. When people with different opinions can work together to hammer out compromises in which everyone might lose a little bit, what generally emerges is something a little bit better for everyone.

“Columbia’s just becoming a mini-version of Washington in a lot of respects,” said Larry Martin of Pickens, a Republican who served in the state House and Senate from 1991 to 2016. “It’s just harder and harder for folks to get along.”

The state Senate, he said this week, once prided itself on the ability to work together to get things done.